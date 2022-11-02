Not Available

The Ninth Guest

Columbia Pictures

Eight strangers are invited by a mysterious unknown host to spend the night in a penthouse apartment. The eight (5 men, 3 women) are wined, dined, then greeted by their host's voice via a radio broadcast. The voice announces that before the night is over each one will be systematically murdered unless they manage to outwit their ninth guest Death.

Donald CookJim Daley
Hardie AlbrightHenry Abbott
Edward EllisTim Cronin
Edwin MaxwellJason Osgood
Vince BarnettWilliam Jones
Helen FlintSylvia Inglesby

