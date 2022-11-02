The Ninth Guest

Eight strangers are invited by a mysterious unknown host to spend the night in a penthouse apartment. The eight (5 men, 3 women) are wined, dined, then greeted by their host's voice via a radio broadcast. The voice announces that before the night is over each one will be systematically murdered unless they manage to outwit their ninth guest Death.
|Donald Cook
|Jim Daley
|Hardie Albright
|Henry Abbott
|Edward Ellis
|Tim Cronin
|Edwin Maxwell
|Jason Osgood
|Vince Barnett
|William Jones
|Helen Flint
|Sylvia Inglesby
