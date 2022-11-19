Not Available

Panic and intrigue grip the lives of a group of hardened factory workers with the arrival of a man they fear is a head-office spy sent to rob them of their redundancy payouts. The ruthless baiting between top dog Jack and his men only intensifies when the pacifist of the group, Wesley, befriends the seemingly normal outsider, David. But when Wesley discovers David is hiding a much darker secret, the seeds are planted for an explosive finale that strikes like an emotional sledgehammer and seal the fate of The Nothing Men.