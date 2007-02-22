2007

The Number 23

  • Thriller
  • Drama

February 22nd, 2007

Walter Sparrow is an animal control officer that becomes obsessed with a mysterious book that seems to be based on his own life. As soon as he opens the book, he notices strange parallels between what he reads and what he's experienced. But now he's worried that a fictional murder might materialize.

Cast

Jim CarreyWalter Sparrow / Fingerling
Virginia MadsenAgatha Sparrow / Fabrizia
Logan LermanRobin Sparrow
Danny HustonIsaac French / Dr. Miles Phoenix
Lynn CollinsSuicide Blonde
Mark PellegrinoKyle Finch

