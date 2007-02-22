The Number 23

Walter Sparrow is an animal control officer that becomes obsessed with a mysterious book that seems to be based on his own life. As soon as he opens the book, he notices strange parallels between what he reads and what he's experienced. But now he's worried that a fictional murder might materialize.
|Jim Carrey
|Walter Sparrow / Fingerling
|Virginia Madsen
|Agatha Sparrow / Fabrizia
|Logan Lerman
|Robin Sparrow
|Danny Huston
|Isaac French / Dr. Miles Phoenix
|Lynn Collins
|Suicide Blonde
|Mark Pellegrino
|Kyle Finch
View Full Cast >