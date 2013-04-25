2013

The Numbers Station

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 2013

Studio

ContentFilm

When the moral values of a longtime wetwork black ops agent is tested during his last operation, he receives an unfavorable psych evaluation. Now he is given a break and a seemingly uncomplicated assignment of simply protecting the security of a young female code announcer, code resources and remote station they are assigned to. After an ambush and one phone call later, it becomes a complicated fight for their survival.

Cast

John CusackEmerson
Malin ÅkermanKatherine
Hannah MurrayRachel Davis
Liam CunninghamGrey
Lucy GriffithsMeredith
Bryan DickDavid

