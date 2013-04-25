The Numbers Station

When the moral values of a longtime wetwork black ops agent is tested during his last operation, he receives an unfavorable psych evaluation. Now he is given a break and a seemingly uncomplicated assignment of simply protecting the security of a young female code announcer, code resources and remote station they are assigned to. After an ambush and one phone call later, it becomes a complicated fight for their survival.
|John Cusack
|Emerson
|Malin Åkerman
|Katherine
|Hannah Murray
|Rachel Davis
|Liam Cunningham
|Grey
|Lucy Griffiths
|Meredith
|Bryan Dick
|David
