Two years after the death of his beloved wife, Pat O'Brien (Tommy O’Neil) summons his children back to their homestead in the west of Ireland. Fionn (Liam McMahon) travels from New York, Gareth (Emmett Hughes) from London, and daughter Una (Slaine Kelly) returns from Dublin, fearing the worst. Pat is not the only family member bearing the burden of a secret. The O’Briens is a modern comedy about a dysfunctional Irish family and the town they grew up in.