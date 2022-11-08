Not Available

The Oasis

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A plane crash in the Mexican desert leaves a small group of survivors who are desperate for food and water. Fearing that they may never be found where they are, they head for where it is hoped there will be civilization and rescue. When their hopes prove unfounded, they must face the horrible possibility of choosing between giving up and dying, or doing the unthinkable to survive.

Cast

Chris MakepeaceMatt
Scott HylandsJake
Richard CoxPaul
Suzanne SnyderJennifer
Mark MetcalfEric
Anne LockhartAnna

