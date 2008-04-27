In the supernatural thriller The Objective, writer-director Daniel Myrick locates the action in a remote mountain region on Afghanistan, where a team of US Special Ops forces is dispatched with the ostensible orders of locating an influential Muslim cleric. While on the mission they find themselves lost in a Middle Eastern 'Bermuda Triangle' of ancient evil and faced with an enemy that none of them could have imagined.
|Matthew R. Anderson
|Chief Warrant Officer Wally Hamer
|Jon Huertas
|Sgt. Vincent Degetau
|Michael C. Williams
|Sgt. Trinoski
|Sam Hunter
|Sgt. Tim Cole
|Jeff Prewett
|Sgt. Pete Sadler
|Vanessa Johansson
|Stacy Keynes
