2008

The Objective

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 27th, 2008

Studio

Gearhead Pictures

In the supernatural thriller The Objective, writer-director Daniel Myrick locates the action in a remote mountain region on Afghanistan, where a team of US Special Ops forces is dispatched with the ostensible orders of locating an influential Muslim cleric. While on the mission they find themselves lost in a Middle Eastern 'Bermuda Triangle' of ancient evil and faced with an enemy that none of them could have imagined.

Cast

Matthew R. AndersonChief Warrant Officer Wally Hamer
Jon HuertasSgt. Vincent Degetau
Michael C. WilliamsSgt. Trinoski
Sam HunterSgt. Tim Cole
Jeff PrewettSgt. Pete Sadler
Vanessa JohanssonStacy Keynes

