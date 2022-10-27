Not Available

The Obscure Spring

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Agencia SHA

Igor is a plumber; Pina serves coffee. It is winter and they both deeply desire each other, but they are not free. In trying to figure out how to realize their love, she decides to make a lion costume for her little son and he decides to buy a photocopying machine for his wife. Spring will come at last and with it the consummation of love, filling their lives with hope and sex.

Cast

José María Yazpik
Cecilia Suárez
Irene Azuela
Marianna BurelliMaribel
Margarita Sanz
Hayden MeyenbergLorenzo

