The Obscure Spring

Igor is a plumber; Pina serves coffee. It is winter and they both deeply desire each other, but they are not free. In trying to figure out how to realize their love, she decides to make a lion costume for her little son and he decides to buy a photocopying machine for his wife. Spring will come at last and with it the consummation of love, filling their lives with hope and sex.
|José María Yazpik
|Cecilia Suárez
|Irene Azuela
|Marianna Burelli
|Maribel
|Margarita Sanz
|Hayden Meyenberg
|Lorenzo
