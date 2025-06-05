Not Available

The Occupant

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Revolver Amsterdam

Desperate to fund an experimental treatment for her sister Beth's terminal cancer, Abby takes a high-risk but well-paid job at a uranium mine in Northern Georgia. Her attempt to return home after discovering a mysterious, potentially valuable mineral element is halted after her helicopter crashes in the remote mountains. Stranded, she finds hope through John, an American pilot radioing from nearby. As their connection deepens, Abby uncovers a disturbing truth about John, forcing her to make an impossible choice.

Cast

Ella BalinskaAbby Brennan
Rob DelaneyJohn Fisher
Vanessa IfedioraBeth Brennan
Stuart GrahamArchie Brennan
George LashaTamaz
Armin KarimaHardy

