The Odessa File

After reading the diary of an elderly Jewish man who committed suicide, freelance journalist Peter Miller begins to investigate the alleged sighting of a former SS-Captain who commanded a concentration camp during World War II. Miller eventually finds himself involved with the powerful organization of former SS members, called ODESSA, as well as with the Israeli secret service. Miller probes deepe
|Jon Voight
|Peter Miller
|Maximilian Schell
|Eduard Roschmann
|Mary Tamm
|Sigi
|Derek Jacobi
|Klaus Wenzer
|Maria Schell
|Frau Miller
|Klaus Löwitsch
|Gustav Mackensen
