1930

The Office Wife

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1930

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Larry Fellowes of Fellowes Publishing wants Kate to write her next book about the 'Office Wife'. The personal secretary/stenographer spends more time with the busy executive and makes more decisions than his wife ever will. This creates a bond between the secretary and boss that the wife can not hope to equal. Little does Larry know that sometimes literature mirrors life.

Cast

Lewis StoneLarry Fellowes
Natalie MoorheadMrs. Fellowes
Hobart BosworthMr. McGowan
Joan BlondellKatharine Murdock
Blanche FridericiMiss Kate Halsey
Brooks BenedictJamison

View Full Cast >

Images