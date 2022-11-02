Larry Fellowes of Fellowes Publishing wants Kate to write her next book about the 'Office Wife'. The personal secretary/stenographer spends more time with the busy executive and makes more decisions than his wife ever will. This creates a bond between the secretary and boss that the wife can not hope to equal. Little does Larry know that sometimes literature mirrors life.
|Lewis Stone
|Larry Fellowes
|Natalie Moorhead
|Mrs. Fellowes
|Hobart Bosworth
|Mr. McGowan
|Joan Blondell
|Katharine Murdock
|Blanche Friderici
|Miss Kate Halsey
|Brooks Benedict
|Jamison
