The Old Lady's Camping Trip

In a lively animated lesson about the do's and don'ts of fire and outdoor safety, the Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe takes all her children and Cousin Jim off on a summer camping trip. And to make sure that needless accidents won't spoil their fun, she plays it smart by observing the rules. Cousin Jim, however, unaware of rules, has several close calls with disaster until the Old Lady steps in and teaches him the ABCs of safe, enjoyable outdoor living. When it comes to fire prevention, the Old Lady knows just what to do. Do you?