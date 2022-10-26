Not Available

The Olsen Gang Long Gone

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nordisk Film

Criminal genius Egon Olsen presents his accomplices Benny and Keld with yet another infallible plan that can only end badly. The booty is a red suitcase containing values ​​worth five million. The sinister mastermind Bang-Johansen carries the suitcase. The Olsen Gang follows him to Paris, where they put their cunning and carefully organized plan into motion.

Cast

Ove SprogøeEgon Olsen
Morten GrunwaldBenny Frandsen
Poul BundgaardKjeld Jensen
Axel StrøbyeJensen
Kirsten Walther
Holger Juul Hansen

