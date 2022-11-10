Not Available

The Olsen Gang Never Surrenders

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nordisk Film

Egon plans to exploit knowledge gained during his latest term of incarceration. By stealing the unmanipulated financial records of DanInvest he obtains the majority of the stocks in the department store Magasin du Nord, just in time for their closing sale. The attempt to get the red suitcase that will save the day they rob the main vault at the EEC headquarters in Brussels and end up hijacking a tank.

Cast

Ove SprogøeEgon Olsen
Morten GrunwaldBenny Frandsen
Poul BundgaardKjeld Jensen
Kirsten WaltherYvonne Jensen
Axel StrøbyeKriminalassistent Jensen
Ole ErnstPolitiassistent Holm

