The Olsen Gang Never Surrenders

Egon plans to exploit knowledge gained during his latest term of incarceration. By stealing the unmanipulated financial records of DanInvest he obtains the majority of the stocks in the department store Magasin du Nord, just in time for their closing sale. The attempt to get the red suitcase that will save the day they rob the main vault at the EEC headquarters in Brussels and end up hijacking a tank.
|Ove Sprogøe
|Egon Olsen
|Morten Grunwald
|Benny Frandsen
|Poul Bundgaard
|Kjeld Jensen
|Kirsten Walther
|Yvonne Jensen
|Axel Strøbye
|Kriminalassistent Jensen
|Ole Ernst
|Politiassistent Holm
View Full Cast >