The Olsen Gang on the Track

  • Family
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Nordisk Film

Egon and his two cronies managed to sneak a fortune with them to Spain. Here they live a life in a whirl of pleasures, but they are not truly happy. While Egon always has the money chained to him, Bøffen still manages to steal them. Egon ends up in jail once again, and when he comes out, he has a brilliant plan.

Morten GrunwaldBenny Frandsen
Poul BundgaardKjeld Jensen
Kirsten WaltherYvonne Jensen
Axel StrøbyeKriminalassistent Jensen
Ole ErnstPolitiassistent Holm
Paul HagenGotfredsen

