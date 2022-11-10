The Olsen Gang on the Track

Egon and his two cronies managed to sneak a fortune with them to Spain. Here they live a life in a whirl of pleasures, but they are not truly happy. While Egon always has the money chained to him, Bøffen still manages to steal them. Egon ends up in jail once again, and when he comes out, he has a brilliant plan.
|Morten Grunwald
|Benny Frandsen
|Poul Bundgaard
|Kjeld Jensen
|Kirsten Walther
|Yvonne Jensen
|Axel Strøbye
|Kriminalassistent Jensen
|Ole Ernst
|Politiassistent Holm
|Paul Hagen
|Gotfredsen
