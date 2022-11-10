1971

The Omega Man

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1971

Studio

Walter Seltzer Productions

Robert Neville, a doctor, due to an experimental vaccine, is the only survivor of an apocalyptic war waged with biological weapons. The plague caused by the war has killed everyone else except for a few hundred deformed, nocturnal people calling themselves "The Family". The plague has caused them to become sensitive to light, as well as homicidally psychotic.

Cast

Anthony ZerbeMatthias
Rosalind CashLisa
Paul KosloDutch
Lincoln KilpatrickZach
Brian TochiTommy
Eric LaneuvilleRichie

