The Omega Man

Robert Neville, a doctor, due to an experimental vaccine, is the only survivor of an apocalyptic war waged with biological weapons. The plague caused by the war has killed everyone else except for a few hundred deformed, nocturnal people calling themselves "The Family". The plague has caused them to become sensitive to light, as well as homicidally psychotic.
|Anthony Zerbe
|Matthias
|Rosalind Cash
|Lisa
|Paul Koslo
|Dutch
|Lincoln Kilpatrick
|Zach
|Brian Tochi
|Tommy
|Eric Laneuville
|Richie
