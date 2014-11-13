THE ONE I WROTE FOR YOU follows a songwriter who defers his dreams to support his family. He gets a second chance when his 10-year-old daughter, Gracie, secretly enters his name into a song writing contest/reality show. Fourteen original songs help tell the story of Ben Cantor, who follows his dream, but loses himself along the way.
|Avi Lake
|Gracie Cantor
|Cheyenne Jackson
|Ben Cantor
|Christine Woods
|Alicia Cantor
|Christopher Lloyd
|Pop
|Kevin Pollak
|Mickey
|Arthur Bryan
|Stage Manager / Crew / Audience Member
