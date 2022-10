Not Available

Pema, 19, is supposed to marry a girl from home, a Nepali Himalayan village at an altitude of 13,000 feet. Pema grew up in a Kathmandu orphanage as poverty and illness forced his parents to give most of their 6 children away. Today, the unusual family is scattered around the globe. It would be the only son's duty to tend to the family home in the mountains. But Pema wants to study abroad, and live a modern life.