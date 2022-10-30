The Opposite Sex and How to Live with Them

Jewish Jack-the-lad David seriously fancies smart, rich Anglo-Saxon Carrie as soon as he first offends her in a Boston bar. They run into each other again and though she still says she finds him appalling he works on it and they are soon together. His even more reprehensible best mate and her blousy best friend watch bemused as the two fall deeply in love and then apparently as fatally out again
|Arye Gross
|David Crown
|Courteney Cox
|Carrie Davenport
|Kevin Pollak
|Eli
|Julie Brown
|Zoe
|Mitchell Ryan
|Kenneth Davenport
|Kimberlin Brown
|Leeza
