The Original Guerilla Theatre - Poets, Prophets & Preachers

Not Available

When we speak, lead, teach, and preach sometimes very destructive can happen over time, small at first, and then it grows... Filmed live at the Poets, Prophets, and Preachers seminar in July 09' in Grand Rapids, The Poets, Prophets, and Preachers is a five part film series devoted to reclaiming the ancient, beautiful, provocative, healing, inspired art form known as the sermon. Over the five talks Rob explores the theological, conceptual, practical and personal dimensions involved in giving a talk, sermon, message, or teaching.