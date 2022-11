Not Available

The original VIDEO PIZZA by WOLF CHOIR is a one of a kind way to spend the evening! A full hour of rotating pizza montage with soothing sizzling sound effects, adds the perfect ambience to any party experience! When the pizza ends, simply push play and watch again and again! VIDEO PIZZA spins to sizzling sounds as endlessly turns, so you can play your own pump-up music! Or if you prefer, relax to the soothing sounds of sizzling.