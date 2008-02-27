The Other Boleyn Girl

A sumptuous and sensual tale of intrigue, romance and betrayal set against the backdrop of a defining moment in European history: two beautiful sisters, Anne and Mary Boleyn, driven by their family's blind ambition, compete for the love of the handsome and passionate King Henry VIII.
|Scarlett Johansson
|Mary Boleyn
|Eric Bana
|Henry Tudor
|Jim Sturgess
|George Boleyn
|Kristin Scott Thomas
|Lady Elizabeth Boleyn
|Mark Rylance
|Sir Thomas Boleyn
|David Morrissey
|Thomas Howard - Duke of Norfolk
