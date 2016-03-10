The Other Side of the Door

Grieving over the loss of her son, a mother struggles with her feelings for her daughter and her husband. She seeks out a ritual that allows her say goodbye to her dead child, opening the veil between the world of the dead and the living. Her daughter becomes the focus of terror. She must now protect against the evil that was once her beloved son.
|Sarah Wayne Callies
|Maria
|Jeremy Sisto
|Michael
|Javier Botet
|Myrtu
|Sofia Rosinsky
|Lucy
|Logan Creran
|Oliver
|Jax Malcolm
|Oliver (voice)
