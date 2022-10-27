Not Available

The Other Side of the Wind

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SACI

Orson Welles' unfinished masterpiece, restored and assembled based on Welles' own notes. During the last 15 years of his life, Welles, who died in 1985, worked obsessively on the film, which chronicles a temperamental film director—much like him—who is battling with the Hollywood establishment to finish an iconoclastic work.

Cast

Robert RandomOscar 'John' Dale
Peter BogdanovichBrooks Otterlake
Susan StrasbergJuliet Rich
Oja KodarThe Actress
Joseph McBrideCharles Pister
Barbara KeeganCharles Pister

