The Out-Laws

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Tyler Spindel

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Happy Madison Productions

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Cast

Nina DobrevParker McDermott
Adam DeVineOwen Browning
Pierce BrosnanBilly McDermott
Ellen BarkinLilly McDermott
Poorna JagannathanRehan
Julie HagertyMargie Browning

