The Outlaws Is Coming

Rance Roden plans to kill off all the buffalo and thus cause the Indians to riot. After they destroy the US Cavalry, Rance and his gang will take over the West. Meanwhile, a Boston magazine gets wind of the buffalo slaughter and sends editor Kenneth Cabot (Adam West) and his associates (Moe, Larry and Curly-Joe) to Casper, Wyoming to investigate.
|Larry Fine
|Larry
|Joe DeRita
|Curly-Joe
|Adam West
|Kenneth Cabot
|Nancy Kovack
|Annie Oakley
|Mort Mills
|Trigger Mortis
|Don Lamond
|Rance Roden
