1964

The Outlaws Is Coming

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1964

Studio

Not Available

Rance Roden plans to kill off all the buffalo and thus cause the Indians to riot. After they destroy the US Cavalry, Rance and his gang will take over the West. Meanwhile, a Boston magazine gets wind of the buffalo slaughter and sends editor Kenneth Cabot (Adam West) and his associates (Moe, Larry and Curly-Joe) to Casper, Wyoming to investigate.

Cast

Larry FineLarry
Joe DeRitaCurly-Joe
Adam WestKenneth Cabot
Nancy KovackAnnie Oakley
Mort MillsTrigger Mortis
Don LamondRance Roden

Images