1969

The Owl and the Pussycat

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1969

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Meek, owlish Felix (George Segal) and strident, catty Doris (Barbra Streisand) live in the same apartment building. His incessant typing bothers her; her gentlemen callers bother him. Felix informs the landlord of her activities, so Doris moves in on Felix. When they both get thrown out, they move in with Barney (Robert Klein) . . . until they drive him out! That's when Felix and Doris finally decide to put theory into practice. But do opposites attract?

Cast

George SegalFelix
Robert KleinBarney
Allen GarfieldDress Shop Proprietor
Roz KellyEleanor
Jacques SandulescuRapzinsky
Marilyn ChambersBarney's Girl

