The Owl and the Pussycat

1969

Meek, owlish Felix (George Segal) and strident, catty Doris (Barbra Streisand) live in the same apartment building. His incessant typing bothers her; her gentlemen callers bother him. Felix informs the landlord of her activities, so Doris moves in on Felix. When they both get thrown out, they move in with Barney (Robert Klein) . . . until they drive him out! That's when Felix and Doris finally decide to put theory into practice. But do opposites attract?