1994

The Pagemaster

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1994

Studio

20th Century Fox

Tyler knows a lot about accidents. So much so, he is scared to do anything that might endanger him, like riding his bike, or climbing into his treehouse. While in an old library, he is mystically transported into the unknown world of books, and he has to try and get home again. Along the way he meets some interesting characters, like Fantasy, Adventure, and Horror... Written by Colin Tinto

Cast

Christopher LloydMr. Dewey
Patrick StewartAdventure (voice)
Whoopi GoldbergFantasy (voice)
Canan J. HowellNeighborhood Kid
Alexis KirschnerNeighborhood Kid
Jessica KirschnerNeighborhood Kid

Images