The Pagemaster

Tyler knows a lot about accidents. So much so, he is scared to do anything that might endanger him, like riding his bike, or climbing into his treehouse. While in an old library, he is mystically transported into the unknown world of books, and he has to try and get home again. Along the way he meets some interesting characters, like Fantasy, Adventure, and Horror... Written by Colin Tinto
|Christopher Lloyd
|Mr. Dewey
|Patrick Stewart
|Adventure (voice)
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Fantasy (voice)
|Canan J. Howell
|Neighborhood Kid
|Alexis Kirschner
|Neighborhood Kid
|Jessica Kirschner
|Neighborhood Kid
