The Pajama Game

Employees of the Sleeptite Pajama Factory are looking for a whopping seven-and-a-half cent an hour increase and they won't take no for an answer. Babe Williams is their feisty employee representative but she may have found her match in shop superintendent Sid Sorokin. When the two get together they wind up discussing a whole lot more than job actions! Written by A.L. Beneteau
|John Raitt
|Sid Sorokin
|Carol Haney
|Gladys Hotchkiss
|Eddie Foy Jr.
|Vernon 'Hinesie' Hines
|Reta Shaw
|Mabel
|Barbara Nichols
|Poopsie
|Ralph Dunn
|Myron Hasler
