Not Available

The Parasite Doctor Suzune: Evolution

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Office Hara Co.

Set within a city where parasites rage, the parasites settled into their human hosts and increases their power and sexual desires. Dr. Suzune is a parasite expert who works daily to kill the parasites. A sinister demon organization exists behind the parasites. Dr. Suzune also realizes that her father, who went missing when she was a young child, is somehow connected with the group. Violence and madness awaits for her ...

Cast

Megumi KagurazakaNaomi
Motoki Fukami
Yukijiro Hotaru
Yurika Kubo
Masahiro Kuranuki
Houka Kinoshita

