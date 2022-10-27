The Parasite Doctor Suzune: Evolution

Set within a city where parasites rage, the parasites settled into their human hosts and increases their power and sexual desires. Dr. Suzune is a parasite expert who works daily to kill the parasites. A sinister demon organization exists behind the parasites. Dr. Suzune also realizes that her father, who went missing when she was a young child, is somehow connected with the group. Violence and madness awaits for her ...
|Megumi Kagurazaka
|Naomi
|Motoki Fukami
|Yukijiro Hotaru
|Yurika Kubo
|Masahiro Kuranuki
|Houka Kinoshita
