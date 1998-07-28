1998

The Parent Trap

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1998

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Hallie Parker and Annie James are identical twins separated at a young age because of their parents' divorce. unknowingly to their parents, the girls are sent to the same summer camp where they meet, discover the truth about themselves, and then plot with each other to switch places. Hallie meets her mother, and Annie meets her father for the first time in years.

Cast

Lindsay LohanHallie Parker / Annie James
Dennis QuaidNick Parker
Natasha RichardsonElizabeth James
Elaine HendrixMeredith Blake
Lisa Ann WalterChessy
Simon KunzMartin

View Full Cast >

Images