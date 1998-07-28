The Parent Trap

Hallie Parker and Annie James are identical twins separated at a young age because of their parents' divorce. unknowingly to their parents, the girls are sent to the same summer camp where they meet, discover the truth about themselves, and then plot with each other to switch places. Hallie meets her mother, and Annie meets her father for the first time in years.
|Lindsay Lohan
|Hallie Parker / Annie James
|Dennis Quaid
|Nick Parker
|Natasha Richardson
|Elizabeth James
|Elaine Hendrix
|Meredith Blake
|Lisa Ann Walter
|Chessy
|Simon Kunz
|Martin
