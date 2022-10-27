Not Available

The Passage

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Adel Productions

Film-maker Jean Diaz lives with his son David after separated from his wife. On their way to the new house near the sea, Jean and David have a car accident provoked by The Death (portrayed here like a grim-reaper). The doctor actually can save Jean, but The Death sabotages the equipment with his computer. The Death offers Jean to wake David from his coma, but Jean must make an animation movie against the violence for him.

Cast

Christine BoissonCatherine Diaz
Jean-Luc MoreauPatrick
Alain LalanneDavid Diaz
Christian BrendelBrancardier
Arielle SémenoffLa maîtresse d'école
Jacques PisiasLe policier Hôpital

View Full Cast >

Images