The Patent Leather Kid

  • War
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First National Pictures

The Patent Leather Kid is a 1927 silent film which tells the story of a boxer who scoffs at fighting outside the ring... particularly for the United States once it enters World War I. Eventually, he is drafted, is shipped overseas, and performs a heroic act, which results in his being severely wounded.

Cast

Richard BarthelmessPatent Leather Kid
Molly O'DayCurley Boyle, the Golden Dancer
Matthew BetzJake Stuke
Ray TurnerMabile Molasses
Hank MannSergeant
Walter JamesOfficer Riley

