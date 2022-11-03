The Patent Leather Kid is a 1927 silent film which tells the story of a boxer who scoffs at fighting outside the ring... particularly for the United States once it enters World War I. Eventually, he is drafted, is shipped overseas, and performs a heroic act, which results in his being severely wounded.
|Richard Barthelmess
|Patent Leather Kid
|Molly O'Day
|Curley Boyle, the Golden Dancer
|Matthew Betz
|Jake Stuke
|Ray Turner
|Mabile Molasses
|Hank Mann
|Sergeant
|Walter James
|Officer Riley
