The Pearl of Death

The famous Pearl of Death, a valuable gem with a history of bringing murder and misfortune to its owner since the days of the Borgias, finally reaches its proper place at a museum in London. But before long the jewel is ingeniously stolen. Shortly thereafter, a series of horrible murders begin, with the murderer leaving his victims surrounded by a mass of smashed china.
|Nigel Bruce
|Dr. John Watson
|Dennis Hoey
|Inspector Lestrade
|Evelyn Ankers
|Naomi Drake
|Miles Mander
|Giles Conover
|Ian Wolfe
|Amos Hodder
|Charles Francis
|Francis Digby
