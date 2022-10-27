1944

The Pearl of Death

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1944

Studio

Universal Pictures

The famous Pearl of Death, a valuable gem with a history of bringing murder and misfortune to its owner since the days of the Borgias, finally reaches its proper place at a museum in London. But before long the jewel is ingeniously stolen. Shortly thereafter, a series of horrible murders begin, with the murderer leaving his victims surrounded by a mass of smashed china.

Cast

Nigel BruceDr. John Watson
Dennis HoeyInspector Lestrade
Evelyn AnkersNaomi Drake
Miles ManderGiles Conover
Ian WolfeAmos Hodder
Charles FrancisFrancis Digby

View Full Cast >

Images