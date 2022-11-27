The Pearls of Cleopatra

Not Available

The Nile is running dry, a Roman hoard is approaching, and there is unrest in her own ranks – Cleopatra’s hands are full and her mood is foul. All this beautiful head of state wants is a ‘little Egyptian flirting’! More than eighty years after its sensational world premiere, the operetta returns to the Berlin stage with famous film and stage actress Dagmar Manzel in the role of Cleopatra and Dominique Horwitz as her minister Pampylus. Director Barrie Kosky breathes new life into the witty satire by moving the Giza pyramids on the shores of the very German river Spree.