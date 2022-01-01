1993

The Pelican Brief

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1993

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Two Supreme Court Justices have been killed. Now a college professor, who clerked for one of the two men, who's also having an affair with one of his students, is given a brief by her, that states who probably, wanted to see these two men dead. He then gives it to one of his friends, who works for the FBI...

Cast

Julia RobertsDarby Shaw
Denzel WashingtonGray Grantham
Sam ShepardThomas Callahan
William AthertonBob Gminski
John LithgowSmith Keen
James SikkingFBI Director Denton Voyles

