The Pelican Brief

Two Supreme Court Justices have been killed. Now a college professor, who clerked for one of the two men, who's also having an affair with one of his students, is given a brief by her, that states who probably, wanted to see these two men dead. He then gives it to one of his friends, who works for the FBI...
|Julia Roberts
|Darby Shaw
|Denzel Washington
|Gray Grantham
|Sam Shepard
|Thomas Callahan
|William Atherton
|Bob Gminski
|John Lithgow
|Smith Keen
|James Sikking
|FBI Director Denton Voyles
