Meet Will Duncan, a man who tells his young friend, Dusty, that “an honest heart is more valuable than any amount of money.” Will wants to marry his sweetheart, Annie, and he promised her father that he would save $10,000 to prove he can take care of her. Will never breaks a promise. As a scheming rival does his best to add to Will’s money shortage, there is no shortage of laughs. Through it all, Will proves to be constantly courageous—and frequently funny—example of honesty.