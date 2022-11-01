Not Available

The Pentagon Papers

  • Drama
  • History
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This compelling political drama is based on the true story of high-ranking Pentagon official Daniel Ellsberg, who, during the Nixon era, strove to preserve American democracy by leaking top-secret documents to the New York Times and Washington Post. The documents in question would eventually become famous as the Pentagon Papers, which revealed the true reasons for U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

Cast

James SpaderDaniel Ellsberg
Claire ForlaniPatricia Marx
Paul GiamattiAnthony Russo
Alan ArkinHarry Rowen

View Full Cast >

Images