This compelling political drama is based on the true story of high-ranking Pentagon official Daniel Ellsberg, who, during the Nixon era, strove to preserve American democracy by leaking top-secret documents to the New York Times and Washington Post. The documents in question would eventually become famous as the Pentagon Papers, which revealed the true reasons for U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
|James Spader
|Daniel Ellsberg
|Claire Forlani
|Patricia Marx
|Paul Giamatti
|Anthony Russo
|Alan Arkin
|Harry Rowen
