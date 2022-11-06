The People

A young woman is assigned to teach school in a secluded valley whose inhabitants appear stern, secretive and anti-pleasure. Following two children who disappear to play in the woods, she finds that this is actually a community of extraterrestrials with mild paranormal powers who are attempting to repress and deny their heritage for fear of arousing prejudice and hatred in their human neighbors. Based on a series of novels by the late Zenna Henderson.
|Kim Darby
|Melodye Amerson
|William Shatner
|Dr. Curtis
|Diane Varsi
|Valancy Carmody
|Dan O'Herlihy
|Sol Diemus
