The People That Time Forgot

A sequel to The Land That Time Forgot. Major Ben McBride organises a mission to the Antarctic wastes to search for his friend (Doug McClure) who has been missing in the region for several years. McBride's party find themselves in a world populated by primitive warriors and terrifying prehistoric creatures, all of whom they must evade in order to get back safely
|Doug McClure
|Browen Tyler
|Sarah Douglas
|Charly
|Dana Gillespie
|Ajor
|Thorley Walters
|Norfolk
|Shane Rimmer
|Hogan
|Tony Britton
|Capt. Lawton
