1977

The People That Time Forgot

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 5th, 1977

Studio

American International Pictures

A sequel to The Land That Time Forgot. Major Ben McBride organises a mission to the Antarctic wastes to search for his friend (Doug McClure) who has been missing in the region for several years. McBride's party find themselves in a world populated by primitive warriors and terrifying prehistoric creatures, all of whom they must evade in order to get back safely

Cast

Doug McClureBrowen Tyler
Sarah DouglasCharly
Dana GillespieAjor
Thorley WaltersNorfolk
Shane RimmerHogan
Tony BrittonCapt. Lawton

