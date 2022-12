Not Available

A queer coming-of-age film about being a trans woman working in comedy set in the Batman universe. Uses clips from Todd Phillip’s Oscar nominated Joker 2019 film, footage of Jokers past and movies featuring clowns, as well as additional scenes shot with a small crew in the midst of a global pandemic and 150 additional quarantined animators, musicians, filmmakers, and actors collaborating remotely across three continents, most of them queer-identifying or trans.