The Perfect Circle

Sarajevo Dokument

An alcoholic Bosnian poet sends his wife and daughter away from Sarajevo so they can avoid the troubles there. However, he is soon descended upon by a pair of orphaned brothers. The brothers have escaped a massacre in their own village and have come to the Bosnian capital in search of a long lost Aunt. The poet befriends the boys and together they try to survive the horror of the siege of Sarajevo.

Almedin LeletaAdis
Amina BegovićGordana
Zaim MuzaferijaAsaf
Božidar BunjevacGrobar
Ines FančovićBaka
Dragan Marinković

