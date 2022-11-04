The Perfect Circle

An alcoholic Bosnian poet sends his wife and daughter away from Sarajevo so they can avoid the troubles there. However, he is soon descended upon by a pair of orphaned brothers. The brothers have escaped a massacre in their own village and have come to the Bosnian capital in search of a long lost Aunt. The poet befriends the boys and together they try to survive the horror of the siege of Sarajevo.
|Almedin Leleta
|Adis
|Amina Begović
|Gordana
|Zaim Muzaferija
|Asaf
|Božidar Bunjevac
|Grobar
|Ines Fančović
|Baka
|Dragan Marinković
