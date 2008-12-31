The Perfect Sleep

In a timeless city, a man with no name returns to the violent, brutal domain of assassins he left ten years before – back when they dubbed him The Mad Monk for his disregard for his own life and his intense devotion to one woman, Porphyria; a beautiful, luminescent woman; the girl he grew up with; the love of his life; the one thing he has ever wanted; the one thing he can never have.
|Roselyn Sánchez
|Porphyria
|Patrick Bauchau
|Nikolai
|Anton Pardoe
|The Narrator
|Peter J. Lucas
|Ivan
|Tony Amendola
|Dr. Sebastian
|Sam Thakur
|The Rajah
