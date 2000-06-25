2000

The Perfect Storm

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 25th, 2000

Studio

Baltimore Spring Creek Productions

In October 1991, a confluence of weather conditions combined to form a killer storm in the North Atlantic. Caught in the storm was the sword-fishing boat Andrea Gail. Magnificent foreshadowing and anticipation fill this true-life drama while minute details of the fishing boats, their gear and the weather are juxtaposed with the sea adventure.

Cast

George ClooneyCapt. Billy Tyne
Mark WahlbergBobby Shatford
Diane LaneChristina " Chris " Cotter
John C. ReillyDale " Murp " Murphy
William FichtnerDavid " Sully " Sullivan
Bob GuntonAlexander McAnally III

