The Perfect Storm

In October 1991, a confluence of weather conditions combined to form a killer storm in the North Atlantic. Caught in the storm was the sword-fishing boat Andrea Gail. Magnificent foreshadowing and anticipation fill this true-life drama while minute details of the fishing boats, their gear and the weather are juxtaposed with the sea adventure.
|George Clooney
|Capt. Billy Tyne
|Mark Wahlberg
|Bobby Shatford
|Diane Lane
|Christina " Chris " Cotter
|John C. Reilly
|Dale " Murp " Murphy
|William Fichtner
|David " Sully " Sullivan
|Bob Gunton
|Alexander McAnally III
