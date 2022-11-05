Twenty years ago Danny Summer found his father hanging from the rafters on Christmas Eve. Ever since that night he has been plotting revenge. When Brian Hartwell moves into Jessica Michael's guesthouse, she has no idea that her new tenant has a deadly agenda to go with his new identity. Her daughter Laura doesn't trust him from the beginning but can't convince her mother that there's more to "The Perfect Tenant" than meets the eye.
|Linda Purl
|Jessica Michaels
|Maxwell Caulfield
|Daniel Summer
|Earl Holliman
|Arthur Michaels
|Tracy Nelson
|Rachel
|Todd McKee
|Frank
|JJ Snyder
|Carrie (as Jennifer Jean)
