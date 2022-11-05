Not Available

The Perfect Tenant

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Twenty years ago Danny Summer found his father hanging from the rafters on Christmas Eve. Ever since that night he has been plotting revenge. When Brian Hartwell moves into Jessica Michael's guesthouse, she has no idea that her new tenant has a deadly agenda to go with his new identity. Her daughter Laura doesn't trust him from the beginning but can't convince her mother that there's more to "The Perfect Tenant" than meets the eye.

    Cast

    		Linda PurlJessica Michaels
    		Maxwell CaulfieldDaniel Summer
    		Earl HollimanArthur Michaels
    		Tracy NelsonRachel
    		Todd McKeeFrank
    		JJ SnyderCarrie (as Jennifer Jean)

    View Full Cast >

    Images