The Perils of Pauline

Funloving Pearl White, working in a garment sweatshop, gets her big chance when she "opens" for a delayed Shakespeare play...with a comic vaudeville performance. Her brief stage career leads her into those "horrible" moving pictures, where she comes to love the chaotic world of silent movies, becoming queen of the serials. But the consequences of movie stardom may be more than her leading man can take
|John Lund
|Michael Farrington
|Billy De Wolfe
|Mr. Timmy Timmons
|William Demarest
|George 'Mac' McGuire
|Constance Collier
|Julia Gibbs
|Frank Faylen
|Mr. Joe Gurt
|William Farnum
|Western Saloon Set Hero
View Full Cast >