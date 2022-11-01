1947

The Perils of Pauline

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1947

Studio

Paramount

Funloving Pearl White, working in a garment sweatshop, gets her big chance when she "opens" for a delayed Shakespeare play...with a comic vaudeville performance. Her brief stage career leads her into those "horrible" moving pictures, where she comes to love the chaotic world of silent movies, becoming queen of the serials. But the consequences of movie stardom may be more than her leading man can take

Cast

John LundMichael Farrington
Billy De WolfeMr. Timmy Timmons
William DemarestGeorge 'Mac' McGuire
Constance CollierJulia Gibbs
Frank FaylenMr. Joe Gurt
William FarnumWestern Saloon Set Hero

