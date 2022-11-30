The Petrichor

Not Available

Maya is a former figure skater who, due to personal tragedy, fails her first two attempts at senior international competition. Inspired by her skating idol, Igor Rusky, she decides at the age of thirty, to get back on the ice and pursue her dream of competing once more. As she starts skating again, she is overcome with the painful memories of her past and develops a unique form of visualization, placing Igor Rusky into her old memories to replace pain with inspiration and giving her a chance to pursue her dreams.