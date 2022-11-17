The Petrified Forest: A Picture Poem

Not Available

This is a picture of the petrified forest: a journey through the sights and moods of a land full of wonder. It is a new concept, its creators purposefully veering far from the traditional narrative travelogue, wishing instead to give the viewer a moving and emotional experience. The deep feelings evoked by the petrified forest are revealed in the artful blending of soul-moving music and stunning images. It captures scenes virtually inaccessible to most visitors: sunrises, sunsets and moonrises when the park is not open; virgin snow after a winter storm when park officials closed the road and turned back travelers. Here, the viewer can also experience the changing of seasons, rarely seen wildlife, and the unusual sight of a river flowing through these desert highlands. This picture poem allows an understanding of the petrified forest that comes from the heart and soul, as well as the mind. Music by Deuter.