The Phantom Of Hollywood

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MGM Television

The internationally famous Worldwide Studios (really MGM) has hit hard times and is forced to sell it's back lot to Hollywood property developers. The trouble is someone keeps killing off the site surveyors. The studio chiefs then learn of the legend of a masked man who lives on the lot and is sworn to protect it from harm

Cast

Jackie CooganJonathan
Broderick CrawfordCapt. O'Neal
Peter HaskellRay Burns
John IrelandLt. Gifford
Peter LawfordRoger Cross
Corinne CalvetMrs. Wickes

