The Phantom Of Hollywood

The internationally famous Worldwide Studios (really MGM) has hit hard times and is forced to sell it's back lot to Hollywood property developers. The trouble is someone keeps killing off the site surveyors. The studio chiefs then learn of the legend of a masked man who lives on the lot and is sworn to protect it from harm
|Jackie Coogan
|Jonathan
|Broderick Crawford
|Capt. O'Neal
|Peter Haskell
|Ray Burns
|John Ireland
|Lt. Gifford
|Peter Lawford
|Roger Cross
|Corinne Calvet
|Mrs. Wickes
