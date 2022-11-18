The Pharmacist

Not Available

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist - Dan Schneider - beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son's killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son's addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan's pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself.